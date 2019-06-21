The Austin City Council early Friday rescinded city prohibitions on sitting or sleeping in public and panhandling — measures social advocates said wrongly criminalized homelessness — after hours of emotional testimony from passionate residents on both sides of the issue.

Critics of the laws said they were ineffective, cruel and only made it more difficult for people with citations to find jobs and housing. Supporters said the ordinances were needed to help law enforcement combat aggressive behavior in areas with significant transience.

Council members generally agreed that the regulations needed to change. They split over a section making public camping illegal only if the person is causing a hazard, with Council Members Alison Alter, Kathie Tovo and Ann Kitchen asking to vote on it again in August. The other council members, however, wanted to move forward, and final approval of the looser language passed 9-2, with Alter and Tovo opposed.

The other changes, including lifting bans on sitting on sidewalks and panhandling, were approved unanimously. After concerns were raised earlier this month, Council Member Greg Casar, one of the sponsors of changing the ordinances, added language making it clear that acting aggressively or threateningly remains illegal.

Mayor Steve Adler deemed it imperative to make big moves to begin to change how the city handles homelessness.

“We issued 18,000 tickets between 2014 and 2016, and it didn’t work,” Adler said. “This isn’t what we should be doing.”

Council members also unanimously passed a resolution laying out a detailed mandate for staff members to look for solutions to homelessness. It asks staffers to consider reasonable camping limitations and consequences; give options for storage lockers citywide; create an action plan to delineate roles to respond to the issue; and to work on pilot programs, among other requests.

The decisions, made after 2 a.m. during a meeting that started at 10 a.m., capped a long day of intense discussion surrounding several homelessness-related votes at City Hall. Earlier, council members unanimously approved buying property for a new homeless shelter near Ben White Boulevard and Bannister Lane despite angry opposition voiced by scores of neighbors.

During the council’s dinner break, advocates for homeless people rallied outside City Hall with posters reading “Homes Not Handcuffs” and “Housing is a Human Right.”

Before council members voted to do away with the prohibitions, both those opposed to rescinding the measures and those supporting their repeal argued it was a matter of safety.

Alvin Sanderson, who is homeless, told the council that he and others have to hide after receiving tickets for camping, which often forces them into dangerous areas. He recalled a late friend, Suzie, who died sleeping in a tunnel that flooded.

“Suzie didn’t need to die,” Sanderson said. “She was a good person. And she certainly didn’t need to die because of a camping ordinance.”

Another homeless man, Steven Potter, acknowledged the concerns of business owners about loitering and sleeping, but called the ordinances pointless.

“I don’t want to see someone strung out on K2 lying in front of Maggie Mae’s any more than anyone else, but giving someone a ticket doesn’t do anything to solve that,” he said.

Others, however, said they feared softening the ordinances would encourage more clustering of homeless populations in busy downtown areas. Several described alarming interactions at night with people sleeping outside. Katherine Lindsay, a downtown resident, suggested picking one park per council district in which to allow camping.

“We should not have people sleeping everywhere, all over the city,” she said.

Several students and parents associated with the University of Texas raised concerns about people on the streets near the campus acting aggressively. A few cited the murder of Haruka Weiser in 2016 and the guilty verdict delivered against a man who was homeless at the time of the killing.

Advocates in the audience pushed back against what they called fearmongering and, at times, were vocal. Adler sought to encourage audience members to silently indicate support for speakers with “jazz hands” rather than applause for the sake of time, and the mayor reprimanded them for hissing at critics of repealing the ordinances.

Casar emphasized that laws still exist against threatening, stalking or harassing people. Just before the changes to the ordinances passed, he acknowledged the controversy associated with them.

“There are good-hearted people who have asked us to wait on this,” he said. “But we can’t keep perpetuating injustice because we haven’t fixed everything yet.”