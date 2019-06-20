The Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission got an out-of-the-ordinary request last week. The group that is known for approving plats and plans, gave approval for ghosts and goblins when it gave the OK to a haunted house.

The commission unanimously approved a temporary use permit for Hatch & Kravens Slaughterhouse to open its annual haunted attraction this October.

“We are wanting to renew our temporary use permit for the annual haunted house there at Anderson Slaughterhouse,” said John LeBlanc who represented the haunted house operators.

This marks the seventh consecutive year for the Halloween attraction, which first opened its doors in 2006. The slaughterhouse is scheduled to come back to life starting on Oct. 4 and will run through Nov. 2.

The haunted house will take place in the former Anderson Slaughterhouse, a nearly 1.7-acre site located at 1400 W. Taylor St. LeBlanc joked that visits to the site usually take about 20 minutes, but it depends on how scared attendees get.

“It all depends on if you walk or run,” he said with a chuckle. “It takes about 15 to 20 minutes to go through unless you get really scared.”

The permit request was identical to ones approved in previous years, with only the dates changed to reflect this year’s calendar. For this year’s Halloween season, LeBlanc said the slaughterhouse will operate for 16 days, with three additional days scheduled over the Valentine’s Day weekend next year.

LeBlanc said the attraction itself would remain mostly the same, but organizers will be rotating out the scares, sets and monsters inside the slaughterhouse to keep the fear fresh for visitors. Hatch and Kraven, the namesakes for the attractions, would return, he said.

In total, LeBlanc said he expected the attraction to bring in between 3,000 and 5,000 visitors this year.

