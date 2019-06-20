The city of Denison has given its official response to the findings of the Plain View Project, a study about hate speech shared on social media by law enforcement officers across the country including four Denison officers.

The Associated Press released information related to the study in early June.

After reviewing the six posts from Denison officers included in the report and confirming that the Denison officers had shared the material to their personal social media accounts, a news release from the city said that one officer is no longer employed with the Denison Police Department, one was given a written reprimand and others were appropriately counseled.

“The city of Denison takes allegations of racism, hate and violence extremely seriously, whether they are expressed directly or indirectly through action of words, and such conduct does not reflect the standard to which we hold our employees” City Manager Jud Rex said Thursday in the release. “There is absolutely no room in Denison for such things.”

The release did not say when the officer who is no longer with the department left the department or whether the officer was released due to his or her connection with this or any other incident. City officials said there would be no further comments on the release.

The response by Denison comes as other cities are responding to the report. The city of Philadelphia, who was also included in the study, announced Wednesday that it had taken 72 officers off of the streets for posting offensive material on social media.

The report by Plain View Project focused on eight communities across the country, including Dallas and Denison in Texas; Philadelphia; St. Louis and Phoenix, among others. The purpose of the study was to determine the impact these posts could have on public trust in policing, Plain View Project Executive Director Emily Baker-White said.

Baker-White said Denison was chosen for the study because of its conversations about police-community relations and a controversial police recruitment video that gained national attention in 2014.

The study found six posts from Denison officers dated between Aug. 20, 2011 and Jan. 28, 2017 that contained material that could be considered racist, condoned violence or other inappropriate content. The posts were made by four Denison officers: Casey Hunt, Alexis Sublett, Tom Unerfusser and Colby Hogenson.

"Of the six posts collected by PVP, two pre-date the officer’s employment with DPD," the Denison's Thursday release said. "While four violations of the City’s policies were sustained, the severity of the misconduct greatly varied. The resulting outcome for the officers reflects this determination. Consistent with policy and law, the City considers individual personnel matters confidential and will not comment on the specific outcome for the officers identified in its review."

