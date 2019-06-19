Texoma area will most likely see hot temperatures, high humidity and storm chances as the week draws to the close. The National Weather Service said the skies are set to remain sunny Thursday but the sun and humidity will drive the heat-index value, or feels-like temperature, as high as 102 degrees.

“If you’re out in the heat, stay hydrated, go indoors if you need to, take frequent breaks, and know the signs of heat-related illness,” NWS Meteorologist Sarah Barnes of the agency’s Fort Worth Field Office said.

Clear skies will largely remain in place on Friday, paving the way for more heat, but a 20 percent chance for storms is expected to develop in the late afternoon and evening. Barnes said this year’s spring and summer months have been noticeably wetter across North Texas.

Daily storm chances of roughly 30 percent will persist through the weekend and into next week. Barnes said the rain chances will remain until Wednesday.

“These will really be more along the lines of your seasonal, afternoon thunderstorms,” Barnes said. “As of right now, we’re not expecting these to produce severe weather, but things could change between now and then and we’ll be keeping an eye out for that.”

Daytime temperatures will hover between the upper 80s and low 90s throughout the weekend, while overnight lows settle to the mid 70s. Southerly winds will blow between 10 and 20 mph each day. The greatest chance for rain will occur Sunday at a likelihood of 40 percent.

“Stay weather aware,” Barnes said. “Especially on days when bad weather is in the forecast, it’s important to always know what’s going on.”

