Two people were arrested and more than $10,000 worth of illegal drugs in Pottsboro Monday. Pottsboro Police said the drugs were seized following the execution of a search warrant on a residence in the 400 block of Grayson Street.

Chief Shone Nix said the warrant execution led to the arrest of Carlena Jo Bullard and Brian Garrett, both of whom have been charged with six counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

“We got 2.8 grams of meth (methamphetamine), 40 grams of mushrooms, 68 grams of cocaine, 64 doses of LSD acid, 180 Xanax tabs, 3 ounces of marijuana and 100 grams of THC concentrate,” Shone said Wednesday.

The street value of the drugs was estimated at $12,000, but law enforcement officials also seized more than $1,300 in cash, a motorcycle and a pickup.

Shone said the successful bust was carried out with assistance from the Grayson County Sheriffs Office and followed a month-long investigation, but officers didn’t have to go far when it came to gathering evidence or carrying out the warrant.

“They were doing all this a block away from the police department, for one thing,” Shone said of the suspects. “Traffic in and out of the residence was noticed.”

And Shone said the pair’s proximity to James G. Thompson Park —a designated “drug-free zone” less than 1,00 feet from their residence — further enhanced the severity of the charges.

A search of Grayson County’s jail records showed Bullard and Garrett each remained in custody Wednesday, on $110,000 bond each.

“We are proactive when it comes to finding narcotics in the city of Pottsboro,” Shone said. “Anytime we suspect that there are some narcotics sales going on, we’re going to investigate fully.”

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at ASmith@heralddemocrat.com.