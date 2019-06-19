A family is accusing a recently promoted Bastrop school district administrator of falsifying documents related to disciplinary actions the district took against their 16-year-old son.

Michael Hritz, grandfather and guardian to former a Bastrop High School student, is accusing the high school’s new principal, John Gosselink, of falsely stating that he and his grandson were properly given a conference meeting ahead of the district’s placement of the student in the Disciplinary Alternative Education Program, a mistake the school district attributed to a clerical error.

Formerly an assistant principal, Gosselink was promoted to principal this month after outgoing principal Brad Brown’s retirement.

In a program placement order written and signed by Gosselink in December, Gosselink stated that a “placement conference was held on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 at approximately 10:45 a.m. in the assistant principal’s office of Bastrop ISD before John Gosselink, assistant principal,” and that Hritz, the student and Gosselink were all present at this meeting.

“After considering the student’s version of events at the conference, the laws and policies related to the charge against the student, and the facts involved, it was determined that (the student) committed the misconduct as charged,” the order said.

Hritz, however, denies that such a meeting took place and feels that the omission of this meeting, whereby a student is offered an opportunity to share their side of the story, is an “egregious disregard of procedure — putting my name down that I was part of an important sit-down that never actually happened,” Hritz said.

The order then stated that the 16-year-old, whom the family asked not be identified, would be placed in the school district’s Disciplinary Alternative Education Program for 45 days.

When contacted for comment by the Bastrop Advertiser, Gosselink referred all questions to the school district’s communications and community relations staff. District spokeswoman Kristi Lee said that “a clerical error was made,” which Gosselink admits to making and “which has been dealt with by his superior.”

“The error was an honest mistake and didn't have any impact on the disciplinary placement order itself,” Lee wrote in an emailed statement.

The district’s disciplinary action against the minor stems from a December incident in which he and two other students are accused of leaving the high school during lunch hour. They were later caught by a school district police officer smoking marijuana in a bathroom at Erhard Stadium, Hritz said. That same day, the student was sent to a juvenile detention facility in Seguin for one night, taken by juvenile probation officers, according to Hritz.

He did not face any criminal charges from Bastrop County prosecutors, but was suspended from the district for the final three days of the semester.

At the same time, Hritz was attempting to withdraw his grandson from the school and place him in a school district east of San Antonio for him to live with his mother. But Hritz and his family encountered several issues when trying to get required documents sent from the Bastrop school district to the new district in time, including paperwork falsely stating that the conference had taken place.

Gosselink was promoted after working for more than 20 years with the district and is described by the district as “one of the most popular and celebrated teachers at Bastrop High School,” the district said in an announcement.

Hritz said the news of Gosselink’s promotion was shocking.

“He did something that was patently wrong, and in spite of that, he’s put into an increased position of trust where quite the opposite should have been the proper outcome,” Hritz said.