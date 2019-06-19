The Amarillo Club recently began its $1 million renovation, remodeling and updating the main dining area of the 31st floor in the FirstBank Southwest Tower.

Abhishek Sonkkar, the general manager of the Amarillo Club, said in a news release the club thought it was going to have to close last year after first opening in 1947. But after a 35 percent membership growth and a $1 million investment the club, located at the corner of 6th and Tyler Street, will redesign the main dining room on the 31st floor with a new color palette as well as feature modern, upscale furnishings.

“One year ago, we thought we would have to close our doors,” Sonkkar said. “Today, we get to announce that not only is our membership growing, but we’re investing $1 million to better the club for our members.”

Amarillo Globe-News reported last year, the club’s board of directors recommended it be closed in April 2018. But Jerry Hodge, the president of the Amarillo Club board, and other members contributed $250,000 to the club to help ‘put a plan in place for future success…’

“We’re calling this Project31,” Sonkkar said in the release, “and it’s going to make the Amarillo Club the most elite and exclusive dining experience in Amarillo.”

The renovation, which began Tuesday, is expected to be completed by Labor Day, Sonkkar said. Members of the club will be able to eat, drink and socialize on the 30th floor until the renovations are complete. After Project31 is finished, the 30th floor will also be renovated.

Hodge said the goal was to not only save the club, but to help bring it into the 21st century.

“I can’t believe how far we’ve come in the past year,” Hodge said in the release. “The club’s future is very bright, and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store.”

Initiation fees will be waived for anyone who joins the club through August 31.

The renovation is being supported by Aaron Emerson with Gaut Whittenburg Emerson Commercial Real Estate as well as David and Peggy Long, the owners of the FirstBank Southwest Tower. Corporate sponsors of the project include Country Chevrolet, Happy State Bank, BSA CareXpress Urgent Care, Family Medicine Centers, Street Auto Group and Smart Chemical Services. Happy State Bank and FirstBank Southwest are financing the project.