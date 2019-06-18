Denison Police

Unauthorized use of vehicle —A female complainant stated June 9 she loaned her vehicle to her boyfriend several months ago, and he refused to return it. During the investigation, the vehicle was located and recovered in the 500 block of West Johnson. The investigation will continue.

Public intoxication — Officers responded June 9 to the report of a suspicious person in the 200 block of West Crawford. The male suspect was located and arrested for public intoxication.

Burglary of a vehicle — A male complainant stated June 9 an unknown suspect entered his unlocked vehicle and took several power tools.

Public intoxication — Officers responded June 9 to the report of a suspicious person at the intersection of Sears and Brown. The male suspect was located and arrested for public intoxication.

Theft — A female victim reported June 9 a female she knows and was visiting took her cell phone upon leaving. The investigation will continue.

Possession of marijuana — Officers responded June 9 to a report of suspicious activity in the 2100 block of West Bond. The male suspect was located and arrested for possession of marijuana less than two ounces.

Sherman Police

Possession/evidence tampering — Officers stopped a vehicle June 8 near the 1400 block of East Chaffin. A female passenger in the vehicle attempted to conceal her purse under the vehicle. The purse was recovered and a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia were found inside. The passenger was arrested for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and evidence tampering.

Driving while intoxicated — An officer conducted a traffic stop June 8 in the 800 block of East Taylor. The driver of the vehicle exhibited several signs of intoxication. Standardized field sobriety tests were administered. The suspect was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Possession — Officers responded June 8 to the report of a suspicious vehicle in the 3900 block of North US Highway 75. They located the vehicle and spoke with the occupants. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed over 25 grams of methamphetamine. The male driver was arrested and booked into the Grayson County Jail.

Public intoxication — Officers responded June 8 to the report that a male broke into a residence in the 200 block of East Cherry. Officers arrived on the scene and detained the suspect. The suspect was intoxicated and thought he was in his aunt’s house. He was arrested for public intoxication and booked into the Grayson County Jail.