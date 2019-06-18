Shelby Slawson, 42-year-old attorney and Erath County small business owner, has announced her candidacy for state representative for Texas House District 59.

She will be filing for a place on the Republican ballot.

“Our hardworking taxpayers deserve conservatives who govern like conservatives,” Slawson said. “I have a demonstrated record as an authentic conservative, fierce rural taxpayer advocate, and effective community leader. As state representative, I’ll bring a burst of bold, principled energy for our people, fighting to secure the border, reform eminent domain and property appraisals, cut taxes, support educators and replace STAAR, protect our economy, and ensure our rural counties have a strong voice in redistricting.”

Slawson lives in Stephenville with her husband and their children, where she chairs an economic development board and serves in a variety of other organizations.

Slawson said she looks forward to visiting with citizens and has provided her contact information and other candidacy information at www.SlawsonForTexas.com.

She will take on incumbent Dr. J.D. Sheffield and Stephenville resident Cody Johnson who announced his run for state rep earlier this month.