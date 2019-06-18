The sounds of rhythmic guitars, singing and cheers fill downtown Round Rock each weekend night. But once the clock strikes midnight, the music clears.

Recent changes to Round Rock's noise ordinance has created a quieter downtown atmosphere. But some business owners are concerned it's too quiet.

"We want downtown to be lively for us," said Michelle Ly, owner of the the Alcove Cantina and the Rock Sports Bar. "If it looks like no one's down here, then we're not going to be able to attract the customers that we want to."

In March, the Round Rock City Council amended the city noise ordinance to tamper down loud music. The new rules went into effect on April 15.

The ordinance allows noise to reach 80 decibels — roughly the sound of a garbage disposal — at the property line of the business between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

Ly said the expectations are difficult to meet, adding that noise outside could read 60 decibels without music.

"I do find it very difficult since the limits are set pretty low," she said. "After midnight, that level is just about impossible to meet. It's been challenging."

Since the new ordinance went into effect, Cactus Nights Sports Bar, at 109 N Sheppard St., is the only business to receive a citation, according to an open records request with the Round Rock Police Department. Sgt. Joseph Claypool, who patrols the downtown area, said the business did not have a permit to play live music.

"Music was spilling over into the street and we had gotten a call on it," he said. "I wrote a ticket to (the owner) personally and within just a few days he had flagged me down and said 'I just wanted to let you know I fixed it and I’m good to go now.' Immediately we got compliance and we haven't had a single issue there since."

The ordinance requires businesses to obtain an annual $50 permit to operate as an outdoor music venue, which is defined as "any business amplifying sound not fully enclosed by walls and a roof, or sound that is regularly projected out of."

Businesses who violate the ordinance are issued a $500 fine. The city can also revoke the venue's permit for a year if the holder violates any provisions in the ordinance three times in a 12-month period.

Claypool said enforcement has been easy since city staff previously met with residents and business owners to gather input. So far, he said, residents have provided him positive feedback about the changes.

"The calls have actually come down and the feedback that we’ve gotten back from citizens is that it has improved drastically," he said.

Greg Kirwin, a 22-year downtown resident who had strongly advocated for a stricter noise ordinance, said he is pleased with the results.

"I'm very happy and appreciate what they did to turn this around," he said. “I’ve heard it maybe once or twice, like during Music on the Main, but that’s kind of a separate issue. That’s livable.”

While Ly said she is supportive of residents, the new ordinance has affected businesses that were not causing excessive noise.

"In my opinion the pendulum swung a little bit too far the other way," she said. "I have kind of let this go so people get used to it, because there was a need for change. But it changed too much."

She said it's difficult to determine how the new noise ordinance has affected her business since the city also extended alcohol serving hours to 2 a.m.

"It's been challenging gathering numeric data, but I do know when the band stops playing at midnight I go from a full patio to an empty patio with just one or two people outside," she said.

Claypool said despite the changes, he's still seen a good mix of people from the community heading downtown.

"You go there on a Friday or Saturday night and you see a group of teenagers grabbing an ice cream cone, or a kid coming out of the candy shop, so its nice to see families down there," he said.

Kirwin said the city has to maintain a balance for both businesses and residents.

"At some point, the city has to say what is the trade-off, and how much we're willing to inconvenience the residents of neighborhoods," he said.

Ly said so far she has met with a few other downtown businesses, including Sugar Daddy's Bar, Louisiana Longhorn Cafe, the Brass Tap, URBAN Eat.Drink and Slapbox Pizzeria to discuss the noise ordinance, and are working on their next course of action.

"I think there is a happy medium for businesses and residents to coexist," she said. "I don't think we're there yet, but I think it does exist out there."