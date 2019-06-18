Grayson County plans to test a new road material that could cut weeks off of the time that county residents spend dealing with road construction dust.

County Commissioners approved the sole source purchase of Martin Marietta’s Hydrated Cem-Lime “Super Slurry” at $199 per dry ton. The request for approval was made by Grayson County Commissioner Jeff Whitmire during Tuesday’s meeting of the commissioners.

Whitmire said that his precinct plans to test the product this week and if it does what he has been told it will do, he will be ordering thousands of dollars more of the product.

“It’s a cement slurry mixture that when we are doing a full-depth reclamation, this will mix down into the road as we are grinding it,” Whitmire said.

He said the product, if successful, should shorten the curing time from 8 weeks to one week or ten days. He said after that point, crews will be able to repave the road again.

After some prompting from Grayson County Judge Bill Magers, Whitmire explained at a full-depth reclamation means they grind up the road surface down to the original base. Traditionally, the ground up portion would take about 8 weeks to cure before it could be paved again.

That accounts for the dusty stuff that people out in the county often have to drive over, he said. If successful, the new process should be a lot cleaner for those drivers.

He said if that proves to be the case, he will have to spend about $58,000 more on the product to do the two miles of road he wants to work with it.

If the process works, other commissioners said they will be looking at giving it a try as well including Commissioner Bart Lawrence and Phyllis James.

Whitmire said by next Wednesday, he should know if the product is going to work. Martin Marietta is the only company that can provide the product at this point.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.