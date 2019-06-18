A Denison man’s body was pulled from the Red River Sunday after he likely fell in the water on an overnight fishing trip.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said they were alerted to a possibly drowning shortly after midnight Saturday. The body of Louis “Devin” Jackson, 28, was recovered around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Lt. Scott Hampton said OHP personnel responded to the Denison Dam, and when officials arrived on scene, they began searching for Mr. Jackson who troopers believe had been fishing with a friend below the dam on the river’s Texas bank.

The other man told troopers Jackson had returned to the car to sleep while he continued to fish. The man called for help when he returned to the car around midnight and could not locate Mr. Jackson.

“He eventually found a hat floating in the water and that prompted our response to a possible drowning scenario,” Hampton said.

OHP search crews combed the area by boat Sunday and recovered Jackson’s body near the dam at approximately 5 p.m. Hampton said Mr. Jackson’s death was not considered suspicious Tuesday, but the incident remain under investigation and authorities were still awaiting the results of an autopsy and toxicology testing.

“With lake season upon us, we’d like to encourage those planning to be in and or around the water to always have a life preserver or personal floatation with them or on them,” Hampton said. “Use extreme caution down below dam when it’s generating because the water there can be highly volatile. And, always follow the buddy system when you’re out there, just in case you do get into distress.”

