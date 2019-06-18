The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a new phone scam.

In a social media post published Tuesday morning, GCSO said it had received multiple reports from area residents regarding calls where recipients are threatened with warrant violations and arrest if payment isn’t made.

“In these calls the person identifies himself as one of our investigators,” the post read. “He tells the person that they have a warrant and need to go to a local grocery store and pay for a voucher to prevent from being arrested. Our deputies and investigators do not call and tell you about warrants. They would not require a voucher to clear a warrant.”

The department’s post urged members of the public to never give out personal information, including one’s date of birth, address, Social Security number, and banking account numbers to unknown or suspicious callers.

Recipients of such calls are encouraged to call their local law enforcement agency and file a report.