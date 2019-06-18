BUDA

City seeking name ideas

for 200-year-old oak tree

The city of Buda is hosting a contest to solicit names for the city’s heritage oak tree, which is over 200 years old and was relocated two years ago to the city’s municipal complex.

Residents of the greater Buda area are invited to submit name proposals through June 30. The winning entry will be recognized at a dedication ceremony Aug. 24.

A committee comprised of representatives from the Friends of the Buda Library, the city of Buda, and the community will choose five entries that will be announced to the public for voting to determine the winning name. Voting will occur online and at local sites July 17-31.

Name proposals should include the submitter’s name, contact information, proposed name for the tree and a statement of why this name should be chosen. Entries can be mailed to P.O. Box 1162, Buda, TX, 78610, or visit the Friends of the Buda Library website at friendsofthebudalibrary.org.

EAST AUSTIN

'Angels in the Outfield'

shown Thursday at park

The Austin Parks Foundation will screen “Angels in the Outfield” at 8:45 p.m. Thursday at Parque Zaragoza, 2608 Gonzales St.

Movies in the Park is a series of free films shown outdoors at various Austin parks.

Blankets, lawn chairs, picnics and dogs on-leash are welcome; and every Movie in the Parks screening will be accompanied by local food trucks. Alcoholic beverages, glass and plastic foam are not permitted in any of the parks.

Other films in the series will be “Space Jam,” “Freaky Friday” and “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.”

For the schedule: austinparks.org/movies.

NORTH AUSTIN

Buy tickets online

for Taste of Black Austin

The annual Taste of Black Austin will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Peached Social House, 6500 N. Lamar Blvd.

The event will include hors d’oeuvres, complimentary cocktails and wine, a photo exhibition highlighting Victor H. Green's "Negro Motorist Green-Book” and auction items. Food served will replicate meals served to African-American travelers from churches, homes and black-owned cafes throughout the South in the Jim Crow era.

Tickets are $85 and are available online only, as tickets will not be sold at the door.

For tickets and more information: tasteofblackaustin.com.

ROUND ROCK

Registration open

for talk on vaping

LifeSteps Coalition will present “Planet of Vapes” at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Allen R. Baca Center, 301 W. Bagdad Ave.

The group will present facts on vaping and answer audience questions. Continuing education units will be available.

Registration is required at lifestepscouncil.org/events.

GEORGETOWN

Arts and Culture Board

seeking grant proposals

The Georgetown Arts and Culture Board is seeking grant proposals for art, music, theater, dance and cultural heritage events or projects to take place in Georgetown between October and March 2020.

Proposals are due June 30; organizations will be notified by email in July.

Nonprofit groups; schools; informal arts and culture organizations; and individual artists who are creating public art, arts and culture programming or an event open to the public are eligible to apply, with the exception of those who received grants last year. Grants awarded last year averaged $1,400 apiece.

Proposals should include contact information for someone who is readily available to answer questions; the purpose and description of the event or project; the amount being requested and total budget, including other anticipated funding sources; the date, location, admission charge and anticipated attendance; and the size and demographic makeup of past audiences or participants.

Special consideration will be given to events or projects with free admission, that outreach to populations traditionally underrepresented and/or provide cultural tourism or economic impact.

To submit a grant proposal: arts.georgetown.org.

ELGIN

Western Days Carnival

runs Thursday-Saturday

The Western Days Festival Carnival will run from 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Elgin Memorial Park, 1127 N. Main St.

Family Night will be Thursday with an all-you-can-ride wristband for $20. Saturday activities on the Grand Finale Day will include a parade, live entertainment, games, tournaments and vendors.

For a full schedule of events: elgintxchamber.com/western_days_festival.html.

— American-Statesman staff