Dean Rylant, manager of Denison Public Works, has been with the city of Denison for more than 40 years. The reason it was easy to continue after so many years, Rylant said, is the people.

Rylant was one of two employees recognized for 40 years of service to the city of Denison at the recent City Council meeting.

“It’s been good,” Rylant said. “Honestly you don’t stay somewhere 40 years if you don’t enjoy what you do. I’ve been really lucky to work with the people I’ve worked with. Even over the years as people come and go, Denison is full of good people. They all work hard for me.”

Rylant said he has never had any issues with the city, whenever he needs new equipment or facilities the city makes it happen he said.

He said every where he goes whether it’s in Sherman or Denison people know him. He said everyone always asks him how the fish are biting out at the lake where the waste-water treatment plant is.

Rylant said the best part of the city is the people and he raised his daughters there. He said the schools were great and his kids all went on to college. He said they enjoyed playing sports while being active in the community.

Rylant was born and raised in Irving and started out working for a water treatment plant there. He said a co-worker came from Denison and invited him to check it out. He said he liked the city instantly and it felt like home.

Monday’s recognition, Rylant said, felt like getting 40 years worth of “thank yous” from the city.

“For the most part, it’s a thankless job,” Rylant said. “You have to go home in the afternoon knowing you did a good thing. You know it was the right thing and everyone is going to be better off because you cared.”

“Denison is a great place to work, it really is,” Rylant said.

There were 18 employees named at the meeting with one having over 30 years and two with over 40 years working for the city.

“What makes our city extraordinary are the team members who make their jobs look so easy everyday as they work to serve the citizens of our community,” Mayor Janet Gott said.

The other city employee with 40 years of service was Don Coley also with the public works department. He was on vacation and not available for interview.

What do you think of the city honoring long-term employees? Let Herald Democrat Denison area reporter Richard A. Todd know at rtodd@heralddemocrat.com