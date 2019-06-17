The Texas Department of Transportation has announced its road improvement projects for the week and is encouraging motorists in Grayson County to be aware of ongoing road-improvement projects, which may result in traffic pattern changes and delays.

Drivers are urged to avoid in-car distractions, like cellphones and entertainment systems, and remain aware of possible lane shifts, road closures and slow-moving equipment and vehicles.

Completion dates of the following projects may be impacted by weather conditions, machinery failure or other circumstances.

Grayson County

Drivers traveling on FM 1417, between FM 691 and U.S. Highway 82, are advised to watch for mobile operations and shoulder closures as crews striped the roadway and install traffic signs.

On FM 691, between FM 131-Loy Lake Road and U.S. Highway 75, temporary lane closures will be made in order to widen FM 691 into a five-lane roadway. The intersection of FM 691 and FM 131-Loy Lake Road will be converted into a temporary, four-way stop before crews are able to install permanent signals.

The Hwy. 75 southbound frontage road and freeway exit at Randell Lake Road are closed as crews work to stabilize a failed slope and install drainage equipment.

Watch for shoulder closures and lane shifts on the northbound lanes of Hwy. 75 between FM 1417 and Choctaw Creek as workers build new freeway entry and exit ramps.Northbound Hwy. 75 traffic wishing to exit for FM 1417 may now use the new exit ramp.

The southbound freeway and frontage lanes of Hwy. 75, between FM 120 and Crawford Street, will be affected by shoulder closures and lane shifts as workers build retaining walls and a new entry ramp. Amid the project, the southbound exit for Crawford Street will be closed. Motorists impacted by the closure are encouraged to use the FM 120-Morton Street exit.

Drivers may encounter debris-removal crews on Hwy. 75 from the Grayson-Collin county line and the Texas-Oklahoma state border. Workers will operate along shoulders and medians during daylight hours on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Crews will conduct nightly concrete repairs on Hwy. 75 Sunday through Thursday. The repairs may affect both northbound and southbound traffic. Lane closures begin at 7:30 p.m. and are expected to end by 6 a.m.

On Highway 82, between FM 131 and FM 1897, and on U.S. Route 69, between Hwy. 75 and State Highway 56, watch for temporary lane closures as workers install safety treatments to fixed objects along the roadways.

On State Highway 11, between Route 69 and State Highway 121, traffic shifts and temporary, single-lane closures may be enacted as workers repair and widen the roadway.

Along Hwy. 56, between State Highway 289 and FM 901,watch for daytime lane closures as crews prepare the road surface to be sealed during the summer months.

On FM 1753, from FM 1897 to State Highway 78, expect lane closures as workers repair and widen the roadway.

On U.S. Highway 377, at the Willis Bridge, watch for occasional one-lane closures on the existing bridge as workers pour concrete for the new bridge structure.

West Line Road at Jordan Creek is closed to traffic as crews work on replacing the bridge at this location.

Watch for shoulder closures and occasional lane closures as crews work in Whitewright to install new sidewalks and curb ramps along FM 151 and FM 898.

Fannin County

On Hwy. 82, from Hwy. 121 to the Fannin-Lamar county line, expect slow-moving construction equipment as crews work on widening Hwy. 82 from a two-lane roadway to a four-lane divided section. Watch for lane closures on Hwy. 78 and Hwy. 121 as crews work to construct the new westbound Hwy. 82 bridge overpasses.

On FM 1752, between Hwy. 82 to FM 898, temporary, one-lane closures may be implemented as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

Along Hwy. 11, between Hwy. 78 and State Highway 34, watch for daytime lane closures.

On FM 816, between the Fannin-Hunt county line and Hwy. 78, and on Recreation Road 3, two miles east of FM 273, watch for temporary lane closures as workers install safety treatments.

Motorists on Hwy. 34, traveling between FM 2290 and Hwy. 56, may encounter daytime lane closures as crews prepare to seal coat the roadways.

And on FM 2029, between FM 1396 and FM 273, on Spur 311, between Hwy. 56 and Hwy. 121, watch for daytime lane closures, as well.