The Howe Police Department and Texas Rangers were on the scene this weekend for the arrest of a Missouri man wanted in connection with an August 2017 shooting in Howe that left one dead.

Kelvon Eugene Gray, 26, is in the Jackson County Detention Center in Kansas City and is currently being held without bond. He has waived extradition to Texas.

A statement from the Howe Police Department said that on August 24, 2017 at approximately 6:30 p.m., Howe officers responded to a shooting scene along U.S. Highway 75 in Howe where Gray, driving a black Toyota Camry, fired several shots into a 2017 Hyundai Veloster. The Veloster’s front seat passenger, 20-year-old Tahbari Collins of Houston, died as a result of the gunfire. The driver of the Veloster and a rear seat passenger were unhurt.

The Camry continued south toward Dallas.

In a telephone conversation Monday, Milks said evidence at the scene leads investigators to believe the shooting was part of an altercation over about $10 worth of marijuana that started in Tushka, Oklahoma.

Milks also said after an altercation, the Veloster headed down the highway, but it took Gray around seven minutes to be able to get on the road in the Camry. Gray closed that seven-minute gap and caught up with the Veloster in Howe.

“It could have very easily have happened in Sherman or Van Alstyne or Dallas,” Milks said adding that it just so happened that the shooting occurred in Howe.

Milks said it is too early in the investigation, at this point, to tell if anyone else will face charges in this incident.

“There is overwhelming evidence that Mr. Gray committed this murder,” Milks said.

He said even though Gray has waived extradition, it could take anywhere from a couple of days to a few weeks for him to be returned to Grayson County depending on the timing of various court hearings and other matters.

Milks said he didn’t know if Gray had been provided with an attorney in Kansas.

“This was a joint investigation by the Howe Police Department with the Texas Rangers with assistance from analysts from Plano Police Department, Texas DPS and phenomenal help from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, and without all of those other agencies pitching in, we would have never been able to make this arrest,” Milks added.