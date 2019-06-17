The Grayson County Health Department said last week that local restaurants are getting really good at following food safety regulations. The most recent round of inspections saw eateries getting only “A” and “B” grades.

The health department rates restaurants and other establishments that serve food based on their adherence to codes set by the Texas Department of Health. Restaurants are given an “A,” “B,” “C” or “F” score.

An “A” means sanitarians reported no or only a few minor violations. Those with a “B” were found to have several minor violations, but nothing major. Restaurants with a “C” might have a major violation or repeat offenses, but in the inspectors’ opinions, nothing bad enough to warrant an “F.”

The following establishments received “B” grades on their most recent inspections:

Best Western Texoma Hotel & Suites, 810 N. US Hwy 75, in Denison;

The Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 3701 US Hwy 75 North., in Sherman;

The Terrace at Denison, 1300 Memorial Dr., in Denison;

The following establishments received an “A” on their most recent inspections:

All Saints Camp and Conference Center, 418 Stanton Way, in Pottsboro;

Camp James Ray, 2026 Mill Creek Rd., in Pottsboro;

Straight Arrow Camp, 90006 Preston Bend Rd., in Pottsboro;

Crawford Quick Mart, 2431 West Crawford Street, in Denison;

Dollar Tree, 1910 W. Morton Street, in Denison;

Lone Star Food Store, 4411 Hwy 75-N, in Denison;

Red River Café@ Lone Star, 4411 Hwy 75 N., in Denison;

Sonic Drive In Town Center, 3400 U.S. Hwy. 75 N., in Sherman;

Street Tacos Martinez Mobile, 127 N. Walnut, in Sherman;

Takara Hibachi Express II@Food Truck Park, 225 W. Crawford, in Denison;

Beacon Hill, 3515 S. Park Ave., in Denison;

Texas Roadhouse, 2773 U.S. Hwy. 75 North., in Sherman;

Crawford Street Place,4318 W. Crawford St., in Denison;

Mooyah Burgers, 4114 Hwy 75 N, Ste 100. in Sherman;

Propstrike Café, 5300 Airport Dr., in Denison;

Southern Maid Donuts, 7319 Hwy. 691, in Denison 75020;

Aloha Shaved Ice Mobile, 1011 W. Brockett, in Sherman;

Dat Cajun Leg, 311 W. Texas (Food Truck Park) in Denison;

Food Truck Park, 225 W. Crawford in Denison;

Lone Star Food Store Mi Taco, 3315 FM 120, in Denison;

McKinney’s Sweet Spot@Food Truck Park, 225 W. Crawford, in Denison;

Nerdy Nation Frozen Creations, 509 Windy Ln. in Sherman;

Taco Bell #28789 FM 120, 3420 W. FM 120, in Denison;

Domino’s Pizza Sherman, 2301 Loy Lake Road, in Sherman;

Jump N’ Land, 4800 Texoma Pkwy Suite 911. in Sherman;

Lake Texoma Baptist Youth Camp, 28613 Preston Bend Rd., in Pottsboro;

Texoma Food Mart-Sherman, 2107 Texoma Pkwy. in Sherman;

Ice Age Snow Cones, 110 E. Hughes, in Collinsville;

Las Haciendas Mexican Grill, 2400 East Hwy. 82, in Whitesboro;

Lilis Pizza &Pasta, 2731 W. Morton St.#102, in Denison.