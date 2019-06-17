The Laurie Hutto-Hill Agency, located at 1274 West Van Alstyne Parkway, is hosting a free community event Friday and Saturday, June 21-22, at its location to celebrate its grand opening. The Van Alstyne Chamber of Commerce will present the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday at 10 a.m. and then on Saturday, the Laurie Hutto-Hill Agency is hosting a Kids Safety Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everyone is invited.

The Kids Safety Day will feature hot dogs, Kona Ice snow cones, ice cream, games and prize drawings. The event will provide local children with an Amber Alert ready Bio Card.

“We are providing this platform to help protect children in our local community,” Hutto-Hill, who is a mother of a 12-year-old son, said. “The Operation Kidsafe Year-Round Child Safety Center was created to help law enforcement in the event a child is reported missing. The service is free and all the information remains private. It’s important that people can have this for their children, at-risk adults, or whomever they want to safeguard. We hope you will come out and enjoy the Kids Safety Day celebration with us.”

The Laurie Hutto-Hill Agency is comprised of a team of local Allstate agents offering customers a wide variety of coverage and services, including insurance for business, auto, life and home. Laurie Hutto-Hill is the only Operation Kidsafe year-round child safety center in the North Dallas area. Operation Kidsafe provides parents a potentially lifesaving service and safety tips for their children. By creating a bio document (fingerprints, head and shoulder photograph) to be given to law enforcement if an emergency occurs, parents are ready to respond when time is of the essence. As there is no database for Operation Kidsafe, parents maintain full privacy with ownership of the only record. Operation Kidsafe’s services are provided free all year at the Laurie Hutto-Hill Agency.

Operation Kidsafe Founder Mark J. Bott worked with John Walsh in the 1990s and was involved with starting the Amber Alert. In 18 years, Mark’s Operation Kidsafe has safeguarded over 1 million children.

Additional sponsors include Nietling Family Eye Care and Van Alstyne Dental. For further information, please contact the Laurie Hutto-Hill Agency at 903-290-1570 or email at Lhutto-hill@allstate.com.