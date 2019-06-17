Denison Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver who failed to stop at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 75 Friday that left one man dead and three others hospitalized.

Lt. Mike Eppler said the wreck occurred at approximately 7 p.m. near the intersection with Randell Lake Road. Witnesses told police the driver of a black diesel pickup was headed north and driving recklessly before approaching a red passenger car, forcing it off the road.

“We don’t know if the truck collided with the red vehicle or if the driver of that vehicle had to take evasive action, but the victim’s vehicle went across the median and entered into the southbound lanes,” Eppler said. “That’s when the three other vehicles become involved and the crash happened.”

Eppler said Christopher Davis, 40, of Caddo, Oklahoma, was riding as a passenger in the vehicle that veered across the median. He was killed in the collision. Three others, including a mother and her 9-year-old daughter, were transported to area hospitals with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening.

The driver of the pickup did not stop at the scene. Eppler said investigators were still working to identify a make and model for the vehicle Monday but described the truck as lifted.

“Anybody that saw this vehicle or saw what happened, needs to call us,” Eppler said. “We want to find the person who caused this crash.”

Those with knowledge of the incident are encourage to contact the Denison Police Department at 903-465-2422

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.