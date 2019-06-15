Kyle Lloyd threw 5 1/3 solid innings for the Amarillo Sod Poodles Friday night at Hodgetown, but the offense sputtered.

In the end, Amarillo fell 4-1 to the Tulsa Drillers.

But manager Phillip Wellman was pleased with the performance of his starting pitcher.

“I thought Kyle threw the ball very well tonight,” Wellman said. “He kept them off balance. They had a lot of left-handers in the lineup tonight, but he has the weapons to go against that.”

Lloyd said the goal as a starting pitcher is to simply take the mound and give the team a chance to win.

“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to win tonight, but that’s alright,” Lloyd said. “We’ll get back after it tomorrow. But it feels good to come out and perform like that.”

Lloyd utilized his off-speed pitches early in the count against Tulsa to throw them off at the plate.

“That’s what I’ve always done,” Lloyd said. “I’ve pitched backwards in all my years. I can throw a lot of changeups and splits early in the count, and I can choose the spots that I use those pitches.

“I’ve just gotten to the point where throwing those pitches are second nature.”

Wellman said Lloyd has simply learned how to be effective in any count on the mound.

“He’s smart, and he knows how to pitch,” Wellman said. “You know what I love about him? He just knows how to pitch.

“He knows his strengths, and he knows his weaknesses. He knows he doesn’t have 95 (MPH) in his back pocket, and he can’t try to overpower guys. So, when he ends up getting into trouble, he adds (with off-speed pitches) instead of subtracts.”

But the Soddies offense, despite out-hitting Tulsa 10-9, were unable to cash in on multiple scoring chances. The lone Amarillo run was scored in the bottom of the first inning on a solo home run by Edward Olivares, his ninth round tripper of the season.

However, thSe Drillers scored a run in the top of each of the third, sixth and eighth innings to win by three.

Amarillo and Tulsa are scheduled to resume their three-game series tonight at 7:05 p.m.