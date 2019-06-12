Sherman Police

Assault — Dispatch received a call June 7 reporting a criminal trespass in the 500 block of North Highland Avenue. The male subject was in the process of receiving medical care and later denied wanting to receive care. Police said he was verbally combative and exhibited physical signs of aggressive behavior. The subject was restrained and reported he was assaulted while being restrained. A report was taken for assault causing bodily injury.

Theft — An officer was dispatched June 7 to the 4100 block of U.S. Highway 75 in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, it was found a female was detained for theft over $100. She selected and concealed merchandise and then attempted to leave the store without paying. The suspect’s criminal record showed her to have two previous convictions for theft. The suspect was arrested for theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions and an outstanding Grayson County warrant. She was taken to Grayson County Jail.

Burglary of a Habitation — An officer responded June 7 to a report of a burglary in the 2700 block of Shady Oaks Lane. Upon arrival and investigation, it was determined an unknown suspect had forced entry into the home and stole property. A report was taken, and the case is under investigation.

Burglary of a building — An officer was dispatched June 7 to the 4500 block of North Frisco Road in reference to a burglary of a building/business. Upon arrival and investigation, it was determined multiple buildings were burglarized and property was stolen. A report was taken and the case is under investigation.

Driving while intoxicated — An officer conducted a traffic stop June 8 in the 200 block of South Crockett. The driver of the vehicle was suspected of being intoxicated. After an investigation was conducted and the driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Theft of property — Officers were dispatched June 8 to the 1800 block of West U.S. Highway 82 in reference to a burglary of a building. Their investigation revealed unknown people entered the property and stole equipment. A theft of property report was completed.

Assault — Officers were dispatched June 8 to the 2900 block of North U.S. Highway 75 in reference to a fight between two females. One of the females sustained minor injuries. A report was generated for assault causing bodily injury.