A local church was burglarized Monday morning and the Denison Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible. Auto parts were taken from vehicles owned by Parkside Baptist Church in Denison.

Lt. Mike Eppler said Parkside Baptist Church Staff called police Monday to report that three of the church’s vans were targeted and their catalytic converters had been removed overnight.

Eppler also said security cameras in the area captured footage of the suspect and his or her vehicle — a light-colored Jeep SUV — at approximately 3:30 a.m. No other suspect or vehicle information was immediately available Wednesday.

Eppler said stolen catalytic converters are typically sold to scrap yards for cash and that investigators had estimated the total damages from Monday’s theft at roughly $1,500.

Those able to identify the suspects or those with knowledge of the incident are encouraged to call Denison Police Detective Steven Mackay at 903-465-2422 ex. 2321.