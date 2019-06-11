Denison Police said a woman was reportedly assaulted over the weekend after two female suspects apparently disagreed with her decision to leave a dog inside her car with the air condition running.

Lt. Mike Eppler said shortly before 2:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the Family Dollar Store in the 200 block of South Armstrong Avenue after dispatchers relayed a report of a fight in progress. The officers arrived at the scene and located the victim, who told them she had left her air conditioning on and her dog inside her parked car while she went into the business.

“She said there were two other females in the store who became aggressive toward her over leaving the dog in the vehicle,” Eppler said. “She said the two females punched her in the face, pulled her hair and pushed her to the ground in the parking lot.”

The suspects left the scene in a red Dodge pickup, prior to officers arrival, Eppler said. It was unclear whether the victim required medical attention. A physical description of the suspects was not immediately available Tuesday, but Eppler said the incident remains under investigation.

If caught, the women could face charges of assault causing bodily injury.

Eppler said it is legal to leave one’s pet inside a vehicle so long as temperatures are safe to do so.

“If it’s too hot and the vehicle’s air conditioning is not running, it can certainly be deadly to the animal,” Eppler said. “But people need to call us or animal control to come out. People don’t need to handle it this way, that’s for sure.”

Drew Smith is the Crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.