The Major League Baseball draft wrapped up last week with a number of local players being selected, and one of the biggest bits of news involved West Texas A&M ace pitcher Joe Corbett. The Texas Rangers tabbed the righthander in the 10th round of the proceedings, making him the highest-drafted player in Buffs baseball history.

Corbett was the 295th player taken overall, according to our story last Wednesday, as he became just the fifth player in Lone Star Conference history to be drafted within the first 10 rounds of the annual event. He is a native of Edmond, Oklahoma, and had a dominant senior campaign, compiling a 12-1 record with a 2.44 ERA and 136 strikeouts. Opposing batters hit .196 against him.

He is the program’s all-time leader in victories with 23 and strikeouts with 231 and collected two National Pitcher of the Year honors as well as being named the Lone Star Conference pitcher of the Year. Corbett also was a first-team all-America selection by three organizations that name such teams.

Corbett became the fourth WTAMU player selected in the draft, according to our story. Previously, Austin Moore in 2016; Josh Payne and Marshall Kasowski in 2017 also had been picked. He was the fourth highest chosen player in LSC history behind Tarleton State’s Mike Rodriguez in 1996, Angelo State’s Blake Bass in 2015 and Abilene Christian’s Frankie Keller in 2002.

He wasn’t the only player from West Texas to be drafted by a major league team. Another local highlight was the selection of Texas Tech shortstop Josh Jung, who was the No. 8 overall pick – also by the Texas Rangers. Jung was the highest-drafted Tech player since Donald Harris went No. 5 overall some 30 years earlier.

“You know, everyone grows up wanting to be a Major League Baseball player, so getting that opportunity will be awesome,” Jung said in our story.

Overall, he was one of seven Red Raiders to be picked in the three-day event. During the past seven years, Tech now has had 48 players chosen in the MLB draft under head coach Tim Tadlock and his staff.

“I tell you, it’s a lot of fun watching these guys each day,” Tadlock said in our story a few days before the Raiders opened super regional play against Big 12 Conference foe Oklahoma State. “You know, they love to prepare.”

The next day three more Red Raiders were selected as Gabe Holt and Taylor Floyd were drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh and 10th rounds, respectively, and Caleb Kilian was taken by San Francisco Giants in the eighth round. On the final day of the draft, three more Red Raiders were chosen: John McMillon, Caleb Freeman and Cameron Warren. McMillon went to the Tigers, Freeman to the White Sox and Warren to the Reds.

Joining them were three Lubbock Christian University players – Keaton Greenwalt to the Phillies; Chandler Casey to the Astros; and Hill Alexander to Tampa Bay.

Having an opportunity to continue a baseball career at the professional level is an impressive achievement and a testimony to the quality of baseball played at the collegiate level in West Texas. We congratulate all of these players on this accomplishment and wish them well in the next chapter of their baseball lives, wherever it might unfold.