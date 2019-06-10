Fannin County grand jurors recently returned indictments for crimes against children and other offenses. The indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt.

The following people were indicted:

Nathan Lee MandrelL, 24, of Ivanhoe — burglary of a habitation, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, sexual assault, inducing a sexual performance of a child, possession of child pornography, interference with child custody;

Jackson Hunter McLemore, 17, of Leonard — possession of child pornography;

Gary Lynn Scott, 70, of Leonard — possession with intent to promote child pornography;

Cameron Ruebeck, 21, of Denison — sexual assault of a child, evading arrest and detention with vehicle;

Justina Marie Lovell, 26, of Bonham — abandon endanger child criminal negligence;

Hickman Scott Wallace, 28, of Bonham — continuous sexual abuse of a child victim under 14;

Richard Bernard Allen, 62, of Bonham — four counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance;

Scottlen Devone Bennett, 26, of Sherman — manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance (enhanced);

Blake Cole Capehart, 20, of Ravenna — theft of property;

Jodi Damesworth, 48, of Celeste — two counts of burglary of a building;

Ariel Dollins, 19, of Windom — two counts of credit card or debit card abuse;

Chelsea Leann Gonzales, 22, of Sherman — tamper with physical evidence and prohibited substance in a correctional facility;

Rickey Lynn Kelsey, 38, of Bells — assault family violence;

Demetrius Deion Keys, 24, Farmersville — assault family member;

Marcus Anthony Pleasant, 29, of Denison — manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance;

James Duncan Reynolds, 36, of Bonham — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

John Ross Shipman, 35, of Honey Grove — evading arrest or detention;

John Drake Vankirk, 21, of Bonham — manufacture and delivery a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.