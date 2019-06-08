A woman who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend was arrested Thursday, but not for stabbing her boyfriend. Denison Police said the woman was arrested for seven outstanding warrants in her name.

Lt. Mike Eppler said Sherman Police responded to Texoma Medical Center shortly before 3 a.m. after staff notified them that a male patient had arrived at the hospital’s emergency room with apparent stab wounds. Eppler said police obtained the address of the man’s girlfriend and then interviewed the woman at her residence. The woman told authorities her boyfriend had agreed to give her a ride home, but after he passed her residence and she had asked to be dropped off, he assaulted her inside the car.

“She said this was something he had done before,” Eppler said. “She said she had a pocket knife on her, she pulled it out and she stabbed him with it.”

Eppler said the man sustained multiple wounds to his chest and wrists and called a friend who then drove him to TMC. Then man’s condition was not immediately known Friday, but a department incident report said his injuries did not initially appear life threatening.

The woman remained cooperative with investigators and was not arrested in connection with the stabbing, but Eppler said she was taken into custody after authorities found seven outstanding Denison and Grayson County warrants in her name. It was unclear what the warrants were issued for.

The incident remains under investigation as an aggravated assault and Eppler said the findings will be forwarded to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of criminal charges.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.