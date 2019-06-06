ROUND ROCK — Bode Stewart collected four RBI and was a home run shy of the cycle, while pitching five innings, to power No. 2-ranked New Home to a six-inning 12-2 win over Wells in the Class 1A state semifinals Wednesday at Dell Diamond.

The Leopards (20-2) will play in the program’s first state championship game against top-ranked D’Hanis (24-4) at 9 a.m. Thursday at Dell Diamond. D’Hanis run-ruled Dodd City 10-0 in five innings.

New Home benefited from patient at, driving up the pitch count for Pirates pitcher Jakari Hadnot who had to exit the game after reaching the his limit.

“We had a lead most of the game and it was 4-2 when he came out,” Leopards coach Brady Webb said. “Things went bad from there.”

The Leopards scored eight runs in the sixth inning to end the game via the 10-run rule. Up 10-2, Gabe Cantu recorded a two-RBI single to finish off the contest. He ended the day going 2-for-4 with three RBI.

Stewart, a sophomore, struck out 10 and hit three batters while giving up an earned run on three hits in five innings of work. Zach Blizel allowed only two hits in an inning of relief.

“It didn’t seem today like the moment was too big for any of us,” Webb said. “I thought they went out there and played.”

Kaleb Parnell and Tanner Glover scored the Pirates’ runs in the second and third innings.

The Leopards could face the same situation when facing the Cowboys’ pitcher Alex Magers (10-1). The Texas A&M commit pitched the Cowboys to Wednesday’s win and reached 60 pitches ahead of the title contest. He threw a two hitter, fanned six batters and issued one walk.

“He threw 90 or 91 (miles per hour) today, so we expect him to either start or come in at some point,” Webb said.