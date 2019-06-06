There are a few essentials that all people must have in their arsenal to successfully win at “adulting” in this particular day and age. Things like having a good, daily skin care regiment (that includes sunblock), learning how to budget your cash (and actually sticking to it), owning enough clean underwear to last you at least for an entire week, knowing how to cook at least one good meal (the same can be said for a good drink), having a wingman/bff/accomplice to help you execute your crazy ideas and finding YOUR neighborhood, locally owned bar(s), all help to lessen the burden of being an adult and create the illusion that we at least have our life together.

Although we haven’t “checked off” all the boxes on our aforementioned list, this week we did get a little closer to fulfilling it. Note to self, buy more undies. Lol

After leaving an event at uptown, we stumbled upon the remnants of what was once a well-known chain restaurant, New York Pizzeria, now transformed into Wingman Pizza. We were slightly thirsty with a side of hunger and thought to ourselves, “Why not?”

Wingman Pizza has two entrances. The front door where the majority of all normal people, along with their families, enter the restaurant portion of the establishment and then there's the back door with a semi-lit “Restaurant/Bar” sign that leads to the bar area. Guess which one we chose? If you said the first option, well, we don’t know which column you have been reading the past 2 years. If you answered the latter, thank you for your loyal readership.

"via table talk"

Trisha: Hmmm….Pepperoni Pizza Rolls or Fried Cheese?

Gaby: Not even a question. Two orders of pizza rolls, stat!

Trisha: Well, as long as you're sure? lol

As we all placed our main entree orders of pasta, wings and pizza, we snacked on those scrumptious pizza rolls *best decision ever!* Those eight, brick-oven pizza rolls were filled with melt in your mouth mozzarella and provolone cheeses, plus pepperoni, and rolled in Wingman's handmade dough to create soft pillows of heavenly yumminess for angels to rest their heads on. The best part of these literal hot pockets of joy, without a doubt, is the chewy center. Watch out, edible cookie dough, we've found your savory counterpart!

As for the pizza topped with half, not so skimpy cuts of ham, sausage, Italian sausage and pepperoni, along with some token veggies of green bell peppers, mushrooms and black olives, PLUS another half of pineapple and more ham, there was zero evidence left, due to the devouring that occurred.

And while this may not be Cheers where "everybody knows your name", they sure do know us as the group of gals and guys with the: two orders of pizza rolls, 16' pizza (half Works/half Hawaiian), NON-breaded wings, NO meat in the spaghetti sauce and some vodka-sodas. We do our best to leave a memorable impression. Everything was consumed as we watched the NHL Finals along with some horse racing (this is one of the few spots with these channels).

Wingman Pizza is located at 7017 North 10th Street, McAllen, TX 78504. Their hours of operation are Monday through Thursday 11:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m.; Sunday 11:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. For more information you can reach them at (956) 686-5522 or info@wingmanpizza.com. Follow them on Facebook @Wingman Pizza to keep up with their food and beverage specials.

Gaby Jones and Trisha Watts work hand-in-hand with the service industry. Jones is in charge of craft and imported beer for L&F Distributors-South Texas and Watts is a freelance writer specializing in the marketing of the service industry. Each week they will have a new adventure and provide an opinion on multiple locations throughout the Rio Grande Valley. They can be reached at dishin.it.956@gmail.com.