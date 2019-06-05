An 18 year-old male was arrested on narcotics and evasion charges Wednesday after he attempted to flee from officers serving a warrant against him. He crashed his vehicle less than block away and while running on foot, Sherman Police said the suspect sustained lacerations on his hands and to his mid-section as he climbed over a metal fence.

The suspect was transported to Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Sherman Police Lt. John Kennemer said Sherman officers attempted to stop the suspect sometime after 1 p.m. Wednesday as he drove through a residential area, near the 800 block of East Jones Street. Kennemer said he did not have information regarding the warrant on which officers attempted to stop the suspect, but the man the man’s car struck a parked vehicle and several trees.

Kennemer said the suspect was apprehended with help from the Texas Department of Public Safety and Grayson County Sheriffs Office and was charged with evading police in a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana, totaling between five and 50 pounds.

Kennemer also said he did not know if any drugs were recovered from the wrecked vehicle. The incident remains under investigation by Sherman Police.

