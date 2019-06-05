In December the Amarillo City Council approved a $600,000 HUD HOME Program Grant award that officials said would assist in the construction of multi-family housing rental units in the North Heights neighborhood. Meanwhile, construction is continuing in the 1400 block of NW 17th Avenue, with officials noting the new development is 12 units, six duplexes - four bedrooms, two baths for each unit.

According to the city's agreement with the developer, Cross Street Properties LLC, the units would be made available to tenants at a gross monthly rental charge that does not exceed $1,231 minus tenant paid utilities. Additionally, Cross Street Properties agrees the allowance for utilities would be based on the Section 8 utility allowance as prepared by the city's Community Development office.

Community Development Director Julianna Kitten previously stated the development is in the CDBG target area although HOME does not require projects to be in the CDBG target area. The total project cost is $1,218,738 and the grant requires Cross Street Properties LLC to meet HUD requirements for affordability for the next 20 years and officials said the development would house 48 persons.

"While I understand the need for affordable housing starts in the target areas, I would be in favor of a greater effort to promote home ownership," Amarillo resident Jennifer Martin said. "Rental housing is fine, but if we really want to address ways to improve the city overall, we've got to find ways to establish home owners. I believe neighborhood growth takes root when there's ownership and that is where the prime focus should be."

The project summary noted the 2015-2019 Community Development Consolidated Plan and Analysis of Impediments identified affordable housing as a community priority and indicated the HOME program grant provides financial assistance to landlords for the development of affordable housing for low income families. Officials said the project also meets the priority of creating affordable housing within the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) target areas.

"I don't consider rent north of $1,000 per month to be affordable," Amarillo resident Edwin Jackson said. "If I'm paying that, it has to be applied to a mortgage. I recognize what the program is trying to do, but I think it's too much to pay. Even if there is some type of subsidy available, it's still on the high side. Time will tell, but I don't think it's a good deal."

Kitten and Cross Street Properties LLC officials were not available for comment.