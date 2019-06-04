Denison’s waste water treatment plant will soon have a new environmental services and maintenance building. Denison City Council approved a $338,743 bid on Monday night to Above Grade Development to begin construction on the project.

The Denison City Council authorized the funding for the construction of a new 2,500 square foot building as part of its fiscal year 2019 budget in September, 2018. The new structure will constructed on the site of the current waste water treatment plant at 1500 E. Sears Street to replace the existing building at the water treatment plant.

Denison City Manager Jud Rex said the old building no longer served the city’s needs and the new facility would not only be more suitable for those purposes, it would be located at the waste water treatment plant instead of the water treatment plant which he said would make it more efficient.

Rex said the funding was allocated from the general fund and the Council sent the item out for bids starting on April 7. The bidding period closed May 8 and Above Grade was selected as the winning bidder based on it having the lowest bid. The city staff also recommended the firm based on references as well as being a local vendor to Denison.

The other vendors who submitted bids were Moore contracting, LLC of Pottsboro with a bid of $339,855 and MSB Constructors of Boyd with a bid of $395,325.

According to the plans submitted to the council, the building will serve a dual purpose. More than 1,000 square feet of the building will be utilized by the city’s Environmental Services division to serve primarily as an office space. The remaining 1,400 square feet will serve as a space for repair and maintenance of sewer pumps and equipment for the Waste Water Maintenance division.

The designs of the building were completed by H&H Drafting before being turned over to the staff to send out for bids.

As it was an item on the City Council’s consent agenda, it was passed in a single motion. There were no other items on that agenda Monday evening.

Richard A. Todd is the Denison area reporter. He can be reached at RTodd@HeraldDemocrat.com.