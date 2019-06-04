Denison Police are seeking a motorist who repeatedly punched a man in the face Monday morning. DPD said that the suspect also struck a man with his car before fleeing the scene.

Lt. Mike Eppler said the reported assault occurred shorty before 11:45 a.m. in the 700 block of W. Texas Street. Eppler said the male victim told police he was walking in the street toward a work trailer when the suspect passed him in a vehicle at a high rate of speed, nearly hitting him.

The victim told police he threw his hands up in the air in protest and the suspect then stopped and exited the vehicle.

“First he assaulted him, hitting him the face with his fist multiple times,” Eppler said of the suspect. “Then he pulled a knife out of his front pocket and lunged at the victim a few times. Then, he gets back in the car and hits the victim in the leg as he’s moving, causing him to end up on the hood.”

Eppler said the suspect left the scene in the vehicle, but did not drag the victim who was able to call police and refused medical treatment. The incident remains under investigation and Eppler said the department would be following up on leads.

If apprehended, Eppler said the susect will likely be charged with aggravated assault using a deadly weapon, a state felony.

The police lieutenant encouraged all motorists and members of the public to avoid conflict and physical violence on the road.

“If someone nearly hits you or is driving recklessly, don’t try and confront them yourself,” Eppler said. “Call us and let law enforcement handle it.”

