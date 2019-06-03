The Texas Department of Transportation and local public safety officials will conduct a free child-passenger seat check Thursday at Texoma Health Foundation Park in Denison.

The event runs 8-11 a.m. and will allow families to have their child-safety seats evaluated by personnel of the Denison Police Department and the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management.

“Parents can come by with their vehicle, child and car seat, and we will help them make sure their seat is safe and installed correctly,” TxDOT Traffic Funding Specialist Monica Yates said in an emailed press release.“We also need to know your child’s weight and height, so please bring that info with you.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, three out of every four child-passenger seats are not properly installed. Common child-safety seat errors include installing the seat too loosely, putting harness straps through the wrong slots, leaving straps too loose, positioning the chest clip incorrectly and using the wrong seat belt path.

TxDOT advises drivers to refer to their specific car seat manufacturer’s manual for instructions on how to install a safety seat. The vehicle owner’s manual also includes information on the proper placement of car seats and proper use of the seat belt.

Texoma Health Foundation Park is located at 3801 U.S. Highway 75 in Denison. For more information, call Monica Yates at 903-737-9292.