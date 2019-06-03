A little over a year ago, Grayson County grand jurors indicted a Gunter woman on the kind of charges that make up nightmares for most mothers. Tatriauna Roberts was indicted on a charge of injury to a child with serious bodily injury after her two-month-old son, Amori Long died on June 12, 2017.

This week, she faces those charges in the 397th state District Court. Prosecutors and defense attorneys picked a jury Monday and testimony is expected to begin Tuesday.

The indictment is a formal charge and not an indication of guilt.

Gunter police reports from the time of the incident show that she called police when she noticed that Amori was not breathing. First responders said the child was small, frail, thin and showed no signs of life when they arrived. He was taken to Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His body was then sent for an autopsy.

Amori, medical records included with the police report showed, weighed five pounds and 3.9 ounces at birth. The medical examiner’s report showed that at his death, he weighed 4.48 pounds which, the report said, is less than the second percentile for his age. The examiner’s report listed the manner of death as homicide based on the case history. The report said the child was malnourished and dehydrated and that such a condition would have occurred over an extended period of time.

The police report said that when asked about taking Amori to a doctor, Roberts said she had tried to get him into a pediatrician but none of the local ones would take them because her other children were not vaccinated. When asked about feeding the baby, Roberts said she tried to breastfeed him but was only able to produce a few ounces of milk a day. She said that had happened with her previous children as well and she had supplemented with formula. She said she had started Amori on formula the day before he died.

Statements in the police report indicated that officers found food in the home and Roberts’ other child appeared to be cared for.

At the time of her son’s death, Roberts lived with her two older children and the baby at an apartment in Gunter. Since Amori’s death, Roberts has given birth to an additional child.

Roberts is being represented in the case by Sherman attorney Garland Cardwell.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.