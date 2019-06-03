Monday forecast for Austin: It's the start of a new week Central Texas, and all signs point to it being a hot one, the National Weather Service said.

We suggest getting your water, air conditioning and maybe a plane ticket to somewhere cold ready to go as skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will heat up to a high near 93 degrees on Monday. Temperatures will stay above 73 degrees at night when skies are partly cloudy, forecasters said.

Rain chances will pop back up in the area starting Tuesday and hang around until Thursday, according to the weather service's extended forecast.

Here's a look at the rest of the week:

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 90. Mostly cloudy at night with a 50% chance of rain and a low around 73.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and a high near 87. Mostly cloudy at night with a 50% chance of rain and a low around 73.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 92. Mostly clear at night with a low around 73.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 96. Mostly clear at night with a low around 75.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 97. Mostly clear at night with a low around 76.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 95.