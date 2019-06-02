The 37th annual Panhandle Parade of Breeds junior heifer and steer show will be coming to Plainview soon, and entries are due next week.

The Parade of Breeds will be held June 13 to June 15 at the Ollie Liner Center in Plainview, with exhibitors arriving that Thursday. All entries will be made online and close June 9, though late entries for cattle and showmanship will be accepted 1-3 p.m. Thursday.

Steer weight cards and steer classification begins at 5 p.m. Thursday and continues Friday morning. Heifer check-in is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Thursday as well.

Mini-Hereford judging for heifers and steers begins Friday at 9 a.m., with showmanship following at 10 a.m. Exhibitors will be in two categories - heifer showmanship and steer showmanship - and winners receive a prize and gift certificates. The top two seniors will be awarded $750 college scholarships.

The winner for the Champion Progress Steer receives $500, and the winner for the Grand Champion Prospect Steer will be awarded $1,000. The Supreme Champion Heifer will also receive $1,000.

For a complete schedule of events, rules, and entry infromation, visit www.panhandleparadeofbreeds.com.