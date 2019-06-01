With construction on the new Sherman High School now underway, Sherman city officials hope to expand Moore Street to better handle anticipated growth and traffic from the campus. The City Council will consider a contract with Teague Nall & Perkins, Inc. for engineering services for improvements to Moore Street when it meets at 5 p.m. Monday at Sherman City Hall.

Initial plans for the project call for the roadway to be expanded to a four-lane, median-divided street. The portion that will be considered by the council starts at West Travis Street and runs north to Park Avenue.

Monday’s contract, valued at $203,000, will encompass engineering for the length, but construction will initially just include the west two lanes. The east side of the roadway will be improved as traffic demands.

Here are three more things to know about Monday’s City Council meeting:

Sherman Cultural District — The Council will receive its quarterly update on the Sherman Cultural District Monday. This update is expected to focus on the progress in implementing projects for the five-year strategic plan for the district.

Stormwater utility program — The Council will receive an update on the city’s stormwater utility program from Director of Engineering Clint Philpott. The city first instated its stormwater utility fee in December 2017, but maps for the Federal Emergency Management Agency have been updated since that time.

Community champion award — The Texoma Health Foundation will open the meeting with the presentation of its 2019 community champion award. This will recognize the efforts of one Shermanite in behavioral health.

Michael Hutchins is the Local Government Reporter. He can be reached MHutchins@HeraldDemocrat.com.