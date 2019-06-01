A Pottsboro teen who was arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Denison back in June pleaded guilty this week to two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of theft of property.

Grayson County court records show that a sentencing hearing has been set for 1 p.m. Sept. 13 in the 15th state District Court.

In a news release from the time of Jeffers’ arrest in July, Denison Police said officers responded to a report of a drive-by on June 30 to a home with occupants inside in the 900 block of West Walker Street. Jeffers was identified as the alleged suspect of the shooting and was later arrested by the Pottsboro Police Department for theft of a firearm, burglary of vehicle, possession of marijuana less than two ounces and evading arrest/detention.

An affidavit used to obtain the arrest warrant in the case shows the whole incident might have started with a fist fight at Munson Park on June 28.

Denison Police Officer D. Rhodes said there were three people in the house on June 30 when the bullets started to fly. Rhodes said the 18-year-old man who lived at the home took him into the living room and showed him two windows in the living room, one of which had several bullet holes in the glass and window frame. Rhodes said the resident said the bullets struck his living room sofa and that he and his girlfriend, who were sitting at the dining room table at the time of the incident, were almost struck by at least one bullet.

Rhodes said he asked the 18-year-old whether he knew who might have fired the shots and the resident named Jeffers. The man said Jeffers was upset with him because Jeffers had been dating the man’s cousin and the man advised her that Jeffers was a drug dealer and user and she should stay away from him.

The affidavit also states that in a subsequent conversation, the resident of the house where the shooting took place told officers he and Jeffers had gotten into a physical fight at Munson Park on June 29 and Jeffers had threatened the resident on social media after that.

