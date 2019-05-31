Denison Police

Theft — A complainant stated May 20 there have been several thefts at the department store in the 400 block of North U.S. Highway 75. In two instances, the suspect left the store without paying for merchandise in possession. In the third instance, the suspect told a cashier she wanted to put some money on an Amex Blue Card. The suspect got the employee confused and loaded the money on the card without the suspect actually paying any money. These investigations will continue and cases will be filed with the Grayson County Attorney’s Office.

Theft — A male victim stated May 19 an unknown suspect stole his lawnmower out of his yard in the 1000 block of South Barrett. Officers are following up on leads.

Possession — An officer observed two females May 20 walking in the 400 block of West Main Street and spoke with them. The officer asked if he could check their bags for anything illegal and they agreed. A female suspect was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Assault — A female complainant stated May 21 she and her boyfriend got into a verbal altercation that turned physical in the 1600 block of South Austin. They assaulted each other by punching, kicking and hitting each other. A case will be forwarded to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office.

Criminal trespass — Officers responded May 21 to a call of criminal trespassing in the 100 block of Center Street. A male suspect was arrested for criminal trespass.

Sherman Police

Theft of property — A male victim reported May 21 that his trailer was stolen from the 300 block of West US Highway 82. A report was completed for theft of property from $2,500-$30,000.

Public intoxication — Dispatch received a call May 21 reporting a possibly intoxicated person in the 2100 block of Texoma Parkway. Officers responded and located the male suspect. The suspect was found to be intoxicated and a danger to himself and others. He was arrested for public intoxication.

Possession — Officers were dispatched May 21 to an apartment complex in the 1900 block of West Taylor in reference to a male passed out in a vehicle. The male was evaluated by EMS and it was believed he was under the influence of a narcotic. He was further found to be in possession of a substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine. The suspect was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance from 4-200 grams.

Criminal trespass — An officer was on duty May 22 and was at a convenience store in the 500 block of West Lamar. He observed a male on the property who had previously been warned against criminal trespassing. The male was arrested for criminal trespass.

Possession — Methamphetamine was found in the 300 block of South Travis and placed it into evidence. The investigation is ongoing.

Theft of property — Officers responded May 22 to the report of a theft in the 100 block of South Bryant Avenue. An investigation was conducted which revealed someone had taken a leaf blower from the property. A report was generated for theft of property less than $100.

Driving with license invalid — An officer stopped a vehicle May 22 for speeding in the 1200 block of West Houston. After speaking with the driver, the officer determined the driver did not have a valid license and had previous convictions for DWLI. A report was completed for DWLI with previous convictions and no financial responsibility.