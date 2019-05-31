Not showing up led several locals to be indicted this week. The list of indictments released by the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office shows four people who were indicted for failure to appear.

The indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt.

The following people were indicted:

Christy Wishard, 44, of Telephone — failure to appear and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Morris Sanders Jr., 58, of Sherman— failure to appear;

Reggie Bowman, 36, of Collinsville — failure to appear;

Jawuan Bullard, 23, of Sherman — three counts of failure to appear;

Jennifer Nelson, 32, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tamper with evidence;

Joseph Walker, 36, of Sadler — possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (meth);

Lisa Ray, 49, of Sadler — possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (meth);

Kevin Dishman, 57, of Gordonville — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Conor Postle, 22, of Fayettville, Arkansas — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (tetrahydrocannabinol);

Jimmy Fox, 37, of Whitesboro — forgery and possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Nicole Greiss, 39, of Whitesboro — forgery and possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Walter Leuter, 44, of Shepherd — hinder apprehension or prosecution of a known felon;

Duston Wilson, 32, of Pottsboro — theft;

Zachary Wheeler, 18, of Denison — evading arrest with a motor vehicle;

Jordan Killion, 19, of Denison — obstruction or retaliation;

Bradley Scruggs, 49, of Sherman — continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14;

Adonna Moody, 56, of Arlington — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Richmond Por, 23, of Columbia Missouri — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);

Brittanie Glass, 31, of Gainesville — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Taylor Durrett, 24, of Gordonville — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Kyle Maxon, 25, of Valley View — possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol) and abandon child criminal negligence;

Isabelle McDonald, 20,of Valley View — abandon or endanger a child criminal negligence, tamper with evidence and possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Kenneth Ferguson, 30, of Dallas — tamper with evidence;

Marion McPherson, 62, of Pottsboro — tamper with evidence;

Tyrone Sommers, 49, of Sherman — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, tamper with evidence and conspiracy to tamper with evidence;

Gloria Brown, 19, of Sherman — credit card abuse;

Charlyn Patton, 55, of Denison — theft;

Kevin Gann, 40, of New York — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Autumn Gross, 22, of Denison — tamper with evidence, four counts of prohibited substance in a correctional facility and assault of a peace officer;

Brian Mutchler, 33, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);

Julio Orozco, 34, of Sherman — three counts of indecency with a child sexual contact;

Derick Bennett, 23, of Denison — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Desean Price, 23, of Denison — burglary of a habitation;

Colin Teague, 39, of Grand Celine — theft of property;

Jawuan Bullard, 23, of Sherman — two counts of theft of property;

Joel Alvarez, 31, of Sherman — two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and one count of assault of a peace officer or judge;

Quincy Rigsby, 34, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence and assault family violence;

Tyesha Rayford, 32,of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth); and tamper with physical evidence with intent;

Caitlyn Fortune, 26, of McKinney — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jon Cook, 30, of Sherman — theft with previous convictions;

Makla Mae Parish, 23, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Crystal Turner, 38, of Sherman — burglary of a building and prohibited substance in a correctional facility;

Erick Nichols, 39, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Marcus Pleasant, 29, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth).

