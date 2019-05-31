Amarillo College and Western Governors University Texas officials gathered on Thursday to approve an effort designed to streamline the process for students to pursue WGU degrees. Amarillo College President Russell Lowery-Hart and Western Governors University Texas Chancellor Steven Johnson signed an agreement at the Amarillo College Union Building creating pathways for students, employees and graduates to work toward a bachelor’s or master’s degree.

"Our partnership is particularly important for our typical student who is working two part time jobs and trying to get an education to further their career," Lowery-Hart said. "What Western Governors provides is an ability for our students to continue their education on our campus, in our community, without leaving it - and often times without leaving their homes. West Governors is a proven partner that provides an incredible foundation for success in the workforce and we're honored to partner with them."

Officials said since WGU Texas launched in 2011, more than 11,500 graduates have earned their undergraduate or graduate degrees, aiding the process of addressing the state’s workforce needs in high-demand fields such as IT, healthcare, business and education. WGU Texas student enrollment is more than 12,500, with students in 233 counties across the state.

"Community college is the future of the state and working with our community college partners is absolutely critical," Johnson said. "I think there are two unique things about WGU - one is clearly our competency based model that allows students to move through material as quickly as they can, so it measures learning outcomes. The other thing is our faculty model. The first person a student interacts with when they become a student at WGU is their mentor, a full time faculty member that stays with them through their journey, serving as life coach, academic advisor and accountability coach. I think it's truly the secret sauce for WGU and the success of our students."

Johnson, who noted the university has students from each county in the Panhandle, said the partnership allows students a more seamless transfer from AC to WGU Texas.

"And we look forward to working with the folks at AC over the next year to develop even more detailed, articulated pathways at a program level," he said. "It also assists with the process of transferring to WGU with an associate's degree to get a 5 percent discount on tuition and access to many of our scholarships. That's also true for employees of AC, as well."