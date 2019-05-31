Hands-free ordinance gets final approval

The Bastrop City Council on Tuesday gave its final approval to an ordinance prohibiting drivers from using any electronic device, including cellphones, without a hands-free apparatus while in motion.

As per the ordinance, any driver found in violation of the hands-free rules would face a misdemeanor offense and a fine up to $300.

“This doesn’t mean that you can’t use your iTunes on your phone, it means that if you are driving in Bastrop, Texas, and you see someone with their phone to their ear or with their head down texting, that’s not OK,” Mayor Connie Schroeder said earlier this month. “We need drivers paying attention to drivers.”

The city is expected to place signage advising drivers of the new law on each roadway entering the city and will have a social media campaign to reach more drivers.

Bastrop Police Chief James Altgelt said that once the signs are posted on city roadways, there will be a 60-day period where drivers will be issued warnings for first-time offenses.

Altgelt said Tuesday the city still has to order the signs and did not have a date for when they’ll go up.

Permit for microbrewery in Bastrop gets OK

The council approved a conditional use permit for a microbrewery at The 602 on Main restaurant.

Raymond Keyrouz, an owner and operator of the restaurant at 919 Main St. in Bastrop, said he plans to expand the business to include a three-barrel system brewery capable of producing 90 gallons in a cycle. He intends to brew about 300 gallons per week.

The restaurant will continue in operation, and its seating capacity will not be affected by the addition of the brewery, Keyrouz said.

“A brewery in downtown Bastrop will be a great thing for downtown,” Keyrouz told the Advertiser last month. “It will draw people from the surrounding area … We have gotten a lot of support from the surrounding businesses, because having a lively downtown will benefit everyone.”

Keyrouz said construction on the brewery should begin soon and is not expected to take more than two weeks.

Bastrop’s proposed land-use regulations unveiled

A draft of Bastrop’s proposed land-use regulations, Bastrop Building Block (B3) Code, was released Tuesday and is open for public review and input.

Matt Lewis, president of Simplecity Design, the consulting firm hired to lead the overhaul of the city’s building code, said the code development process included studying the city’s built and natural environment to ensure the new land-use rules would capture the authenticity of the city as it moves away from a one-size-fits-all model.

“The new B3 Code is holistic, incorporating character districts, place types and street types that match the character of Bastrop,” he said. “It is a streamlined, user-friendly document that will provide clarity, predictability and flexibility for future development.”

The City Council last August launched Building Bastrop, an initiative aimed at overhauling the city’s land-use rules to address critical infrastructure issues, streamline the development process and promote new development that is fiscally sustainable and geographically sensitive.

The city is hosting two events this month to provide residents and stakeholders opportunities to share feedback on the draft building code.

On June 8, a pop-up street project will bring the draft code to life on Main Street, organizers said. The event, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will highlight what future development could look like based on the new land-use regulations, while providing a preview for the new streetscape to come as part of the Main Street rehabilitation project.

A community open house on June 26 at the Bastrop Opera House will allow developers and residents to review the draft land-use rules and speak directly to city staff about the code before the public review process closes on June 27. Developers are invited to stop by from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., and the open house will be open to the public from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For the most up-to-date information on Building Bastrop, visit www.cityofbastrop.org/buildingbastrop.

Bastrop hires new library director

Rebecca “Becca” Sexton has been hired as the new director of the Bastrop Public Library.

“We have been waiting for just the right candidate to ensure that our library remains relevant in the 21st century, and we believe that Becca Sexton fills those shoes,” City Manager Lynda Humble said.

Sexton will begin her new role in Bastrop on July 1. The position became available after Mickey Duvall retired earlier this year.

Sexton has over 10 years of experience in municipal libraries, most recently serving as a branch manager for the Austin Public Library.

She has a bachelor’s degree in English from Boston University and earned a master’s degree in library science from the University of Texas at Austin in 2010.

Sexton lives in Austin with her husband and their three cats, all of whom have book- themed names, the city said in a statement. She is an avid reader and loves to spend a weekend morning curled up with a cup of tea, a cat and a good book.

New Youth Advisory Council sworn in

The City Council approved Mayor Connie Schroeder’s appointments to the Youth Advisory Council on Tuesday after five vacancies on the board are coming up due to students graduating from high school.

The council confirmed incoming Bastrop High School junior Logan Anderson, Cedar Creek High School sophomore Gwen Ibarra, Bastrop High School freshman Ambrose Kapetanis, Bastrop High School senior Jamie McPhaul and Colorado River Collegiate Academy sophomore Magel Zhu.

The Youth Advisory Council was established on Jan. 9, 2018. On May 22, 2018, the inaugural 12 members were recommended and approved for appointment.

Over the past year, the youth council has surveyed their classmates regarding the needs of the youth within Bastrop County, they have also rewritten the group’s by-laws, and passed a resolution in support of making it illegal to drive while distracted.