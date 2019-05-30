Grayson College will be hosting as many as 30 week-long day camps throughout the summer, beginning on June 3.

Each week during the summer, the college will be having week-long half-day camps that will each focus on a different area. There will be a range of camps covering topics ranging from academics to athletics. Each camp will typically run Monday through Thursday with a morning camp and an afternoon camp.

Grayson College Continuing Education Director Kate Corder said the school holds the summer camps as a way to help kids stay active during the summer while giving them a chance to learn about all the different programs the college has to offer.

“It is a fun, chaotic summer focusing on our youth and hopefully having them as future students here on campus,” Corder said. “The primary goal is to expose our local students to the community college to allow them to get a familiarity with the college as well as the programs we offer. They are doing some career exploration while they are using the college facilities and pretending to be a college student for a week.”

Corder said the college has been offering a full range of camps for the last five years and the program has grown every year. She said there were a total of 300 students that participated last year. The camps will be for students between the ages of 8-17 with an emphasis on the 8-14 year range.

Corder said the majority of camps will take place at the main campus in Denison, though two will be offered at the south campus in Van Alstyne.

Corder said the two programs happening at the Van Alstyne campus are the medical school program as well as a camp focused on manufacturers called Sparks, Nuts and Bolts. She said that camp will give the children a chance to do virtual welding, learn heating and air condition, industrial maintenance and about electricity. Corder said participants will also get to build mini air conditioning units.

“It’s taking a spin on those career programs and turning them into fun activities for kids,” Corder said.

Corder said the camps will run six weeks from the start of June into July. She said the men’s basketball camp will begin on June 3 with more camps opening each week. The week of June 17 will feature up to seven camps. She said there are four athletic camps this year — men’s and women’s basketball then baseball and softball. She said the camps are open enrollment. She mentioned they often have kids visiting families from out of town participate.

Corder said each camp will be led by the respective faculty member for that subject. She said they have limited capacity. She said once a camp is full they will not take any more kids.

For more information, visit www.cwlgcc.org.

Richard A. Todd is the Denison area reporter. He can be reached at RTodd@HeraldDemocrat.com.