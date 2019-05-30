The Eanes School Board of Trustees swore in three trustees and accepted a $2.5 million donation from the Eanes Education Foundation at its May 21 meeting.

Taking oaths were new trustees James Spradley in Place 4 and Heather Sheffield in Place 6, as well as longtime board member Ellen Balthazar, who was reelected to her Place 7 seat.

Jennifer Salas was reelected board president; John Havenstrite was reelected vice president; and Jason Paull was elected board secretary.

Colleen Jones, who did not seek reelection for her Place 6 seat, said farewell to the board. Elected in 2010, Jones served as board president for three years. She said she had three goals when she ran for a seat: to hold the district fiscally accountable, to instill trust with voters and to “do what was best for the kids.”

“I love education as a former teacher,” Jones said, “and I wanted to serve.”

Also departing the board was trustee Robert Hargett, a former board president, who temporarily filled the Place 4 seat after Julia Webber resigned to move with her family to Paris. Hargett thanked trustees for inviting him to fill term and praised voters for approving the $80 million bond.

The Eanes Education Foundation received applause from trustees for the $2.5 million gift to the district. The foundation raises money to pay for the salaries of teachers and other staff members the district could not otherwise afford to hire. The foundation’s goal is to fund at least 50 positions. This year, it will be able to cover 51.

“No matter what happens at the legislature, we will always do that and that will always be needed,” said Kathi Haralson, the foundation’s executive director. “This year we are happy to be able to add an additional teacher with increased giving for this year.”