Former Sherman Police Officer Ed Colvin is hoping that the second time is the charm when it comes to retirement. The Sherman native retired from SPD back in January of 2006 after 25 years, but by 2007, he had returned to daily work as the bailiff of the 397th state district court.

This week, Colvin retired from that job.

“It’s just time,” he said of the decision this week.

Still, that doesn’t mean there aren’t things that he is going to miss about his second profession.

“The people,” he said. “This is a second family up here. We’re close knit. We take care of each other.”

He said he has enjoyed his second career because it allowed him to see what happens after the arrests are made and the reports are written.

“He was here when I came (onto the bench),” Judge Brian Gary said of Colvin. “He is great. He works hard. Everybody knows him and everybody has seen him.

Gary said Colvin is always on top of his game. He’s always doing people favors and always looking out for people.

The bailiff, Gary said, is the person who really makes sure that the “train runs on time” in the court. And Colvin, he said, was good at that.

“He goes and tracks people down and makes sure that people are behaving in the courtroom,” Gary said.

One part of the job, Gary added, is keeping up with the defendants and their reaction to what is going on in the courtroom. Gary pointed to an incident a few years back when a defendant became upset at what was happening and threw a water pitcher at Prosecutor Joel Durrett.

“Ed was ahead of that game,” Gary said. “He’d kinda noticed and thought the guy was acting weird. So when we did the sentencing phase of that trial, he went and had extra deputies come into the courtroom and so they were prepared for that.”

Gary said there is no doubt that Colvin’s past career in law enforcement helped him to be successful as a bailiff.

Colvin said though he will miss his coworkers, he is looking forward to doing some traveling with his family.

“We are raising our great-granddaughter,” Colvin said of the eight-year-old. “And she keeps me kind of active.”

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor. She can be reached at JWhiteley@heralddemocrat.com.