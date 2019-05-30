Denison Police said five people, including two children, were hospitalized Thursday morning following a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 75.

Lt. Mike Eppler said the wreck occurred sometime after 11 a.m. and involved three vehicles traveling southbound near the Crawford Street exit.

“One vehicle clipped another — we don’t really know why, yet,” Eppler said. “But that caused another vehicle to be struck, and one eventually rolled over.”

Eppler said the occupants of two vehicles were hospitalized and the group included a mother and her two children and two elderly individuals. The lieutenant said all five were taken to Texoma Medical Center and were treated for injuries that were not thought to be life threatening.

Emergency crews halted all southbound traffic as investigators reviewed the scene and wreckers cleared the damaged vehicles. The cause of the crash remains under investigation and Eppler said any citations, criminal charges, or arrests would be dependent on the department’s findings.

Eppler encouraged motorists to be aware of ongoing construction along Hwy 75 in Denison and to reduce their speed when entering work zones.

“Anytime you see a construction area coming up, slow down,” Eppler said. “Be cautious and be well aware of what you’re doing and what other drivers around you are doing.”

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.