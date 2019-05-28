Sherman Police said a 61-year-old woman was arrested Sunday after she refused to pull over for a traffic stop and continued driving for several miles. During the pursuit, the woman followed other traffic laws including using her turn signal, police said.

Sgt. Brett Mullen said shortly after 10:30 a.m., a patrol officer attempted to pull the woman over in the 2100 block of Texoma for a vehicle registration violation. Mullen said the officer activated the unit’s lights and sirens but the woman did not comply.

“The driver failed to stop,” Mullen said. “Just continued driving at normal speed, obeying other traffic laws. Never made an attempt to evade or lose officers.”

A department incident report said the woman continued driving for several miles with at least one officer behind her, but ultimately stopped in the 900 block of East College Street when she reached a dead end.

Mullen said the woman was charged with fleeing from police and taken to the Grayson County jail, where booking records showed she remained in custody Tuesday on $1,500 bond.

“Officers made contact with the driver and determined that she should have known — that she would have been aware — that she was supposed to pull over,” Mullen said. “The driver just made the decision not to.”

The Sherman Police sergeant encouraged all motorists who find flashing emergency lights in the mirror to maneuver to the right and reduce their speed.

“The best thing to do is pull over safely and either let that officer go past you or allow him or her to conduct the traffic stop, as they intended,” Mullen said.

