Sherman Police

Driving while intoxicated — Dispatch received a call May 21 reporting a possible intoxicated driver in the 700 block of East Lamar. Officers responded and located the suspect’s vehicle. They stopped the male driver for failing to signal before making a turn. They observed multiple signs of intoxication on the part of the driver and conducted an investigation. The suspect was arrested for driving while intoxicated third or more offense.

Driving while intoxicated — Officers observed a vehicle disregard a stop sign at Archer Drive and Houston Street May 21. The driver also failed to maintain a single lane of travel. The vehicle was stopped in the 300 block of West Jones and the male driver displayed multiple signs of intoxication. An investigation was conducted, and the driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Possession — Officers stopped a vehicle May 19 for a traffic violation in the 100 block of North Carr Avenue. Marijuana was located in the vehicle. A report was completed for possession of marijuana under two ounces. The case will be filed for the issuance of a warrant.

Assault/burglary — Dispatch received a call May 19 in reference to an assault in the 1800 block of Texoma Parkway. The caller stated a male was running around the area assaulting people. Officers were dispatched to the scene, and an investigation was conducted. A report was generated for assault by contact and burglary of a vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

Burglary of a vehicle —A male complainant made telephone contact May 20 with the public safety administrator to report a burglary. The complainant stated two unknown male suspect stole property from the back of his vehicle which was parked at his residence in the 2300 block of Southridge Lane. A report for burglary of a vehicle was completed.

Denison Police

Burglary of a building — A victim stated May 18 an unknown suspect stole two televisions, a couch and CD player from the 700 block of West Elm.

Burglary of a vehicle — A female victim stated May 18 an unknown suspect broke out a window in her vehicle in the 300 block of North Rusk and took her purse.

Burglary of a vehicle — Complainants stated May 19 a window had been broken out in each of two vehicles in the 100 block of East Main. A Coach bag, vape pen, tumi bag and laptop computer were taken from one vehicle. A purse was taken from the other vehicle. Officers are following up on leads.