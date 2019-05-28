A 52-year-old man is being held at the Bastrop County jail after deputies found nearly 8 pounds of methamphetamine in his car, according to court documents.

Jaime Arellano is facing three felony charges: evading arrest, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance, after deputies found 10 packages of meth weighing a total of 3,500 grams, or 7.7 pounds, according to his arrest affidavit.

His bail has been set at $500,000 and an immigration detainer has been placed on him.

On April 11, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Arellano near the intersection of Texas 21 and FM 812 near Cedar Creek, when Arellano began fleeing, leading officers on a high-speed chase that lasted 11 minutes eastbound on FM 812, according to his arrest affidavit.

Arellano stopped his vehicle near the intersection of FM 20 and FM 812, south of Rockne, and began to flee on foot until he was chased down by pursuing officers and arrested, his arrest affidavit said.

Another deputy assisting with the arrest tested the packages of narcotics found in the vehicle Arellano was driving and determined that they were methamphetamine.

According to a Drug Enforcement Agency report released last year regarding illicit drug prices and availability in 2016, “methamphetamine continues to be readily available throughout the United States,” with prices at record lows and purities at record highs.

The report said that from January 2016 through December 2016, the price of a gram of methamphetamine decreased 23.2% to $53 while the purity remained relatively stable at 94 percent.

According to those figures, the street value of the 3,500 grams Arellano was carrying is worth about $185,000.

Arellano was still being held at the Bastrop County jail as of Wednesday.